Juneteenth celebrations going virtual due to COVID-19. Here’s how you can commemorate the holiday.

SAN ANTONIO – Juneteenth, also know as Freedom Day, is the annual celebration commemorating Major General Gordon Granger’s announcement in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil war was over and that all slaves were officially free. This news came nearly two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s famous Emancipation Proclamation.

Here’s a list of some online celebrations happening in the San Antonio area this Friday, June 19th.

The UTSA Student Union in collaboration with the African American Studies and Multicultural Student Center for Equity and Justice will be hosting a panel discussion and feature poet Christopher Michael Brown. The event starts at 11a.m. Click here for more.

UTSA Juneteenth (KSAT 2020)

Huston-Tillotson University in Austin will be hosting “Juneteenth 2020: Growing Your Roots During a Global Pandemic Using Genealogy as a Progressive Tool.” The event is open to the public and will focus on ancestry and genealogy. To register for the zoom seminar click here

Several Austin-based organizations have collaborated to host “Juneteenth 2020: Stay Black and Live.” More information about the event can be found on their website

Juneteenth ATX (KSAT 2020)

The 2020 Texas Freedom Festival has been postponed indefinitely, but organizers are encouraging everyone to share pictures on social media of your at-home celebration and use the hashtags #TEXASFREEDOMFESTIVAL and #JNETEENTHSAT