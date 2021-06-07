Tools, tech, clothing: June deals to be on lookout for

Tools, tech, clothing and workout gear are just some of the items you’ll find in deals this June.

Father’s Day sales are expected to dominate the discounts in June. Look for a wide variety of specials on everything from tools to grills and clothing.

Last year, Nordstrom knocked off as much as 75% on clothing and accessories from brands like Nike, Callaway and Champion.

And Dick’s Sporting Goods will again offer Father’s Day gifts under $25.

And if you’re looking for savings on PC games, watch for the Steam Summer Sale. The gaming site should have its annual sale toward the end of the month.

You may find as much as 90% off a range of game titles.

Summer clothes like shorts and sandals are expected to be marked down at a variety of retailers.

Target is one of the chains where you’re likely to find good deals. Watch for discounts on active wear like shirts, yoga pants and joggers.

Retailers mark down the category in June as shoppers revisit resolutions to get fit for the summer and vacations.