Southtown to get a new tapas and wine spot from the chef behind Azuca

Azuca Nuevo Latino Chef and Owner Rene Fernandez is planning a new tapas and wine restaurant in Southtown.

Hola! will open at 328 Martinez St., about 100 feet from Azuca, Fernandez said. He wants the space to be low-key with indoor and outdoor seating.

“It’s going to be a contemporary tapas bar where you can have Italian meatballs or Moroccan lamb,” Fernandez said

The building has about 2,300 square feet of interior space and will have about 2,000 square feet of patio space if he is allowed to open the space.

