June 11 is the last day to get first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Wonderland of the Americas

People wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Wonderland of Americas at an event hosted by University Health.

SAN ANTONIO – If you are thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the Wonderland of the Americas, time is running out.

University Health officials announced Monday that Friday, June 11, will be the final day to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wonderland vaccine center. Anyone who has scheduled an appointment for that day can get a vaccine and walk-ins will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wonderland will remain open through July 2 for Pfizer second-dose appointments and walk-ins, officials said.

Anyone wanting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get one by request through June 22.

The vaccine center is located on the second floor of the Wonderland of the Americas at 4522 Fredericksburg Road (Interstate 10 and Loop 410).

University Health will also continue to offer walk-in vaccinations at the Robert B. Green Campus Pharmacy on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said.

University Health has administered nearly 460,000 vaccinations over the past six months, including more than 400,000 at the Wonderland location since opening on Jan. 4, officials said.

Ad

Related Stories: