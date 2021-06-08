Man shot, killed in gas station parking lot on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 5400 block of Grissom Road, not far from Loop 410 and Culebra Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle in a gas station parking lot when he was shot once in the chest and once in the leg.

SAPD said the man was parked next to a family member when the shots were fired, possibly from across the street.

The wounded man was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died, police said.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the shooter was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.