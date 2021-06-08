SAPD makes arrest in connection with weekend shooting near Alamo Plaza

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting near Alamo Plaza on June 5.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting near Alamo Plaza.

Avante Tyree Bird, 19, was arrested without incident Tuesday, police officials said. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened around 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Houston Street.

According to a preliminary police report, three people were wounded in the shooting.

Numerous shell casings were located in front of Pat O ‘Briens, the Wax Museum and at Houston and Alamo, the report said.

