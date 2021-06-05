SAPD: Overnight gunfire near Alamo Plaza ends with multiple people shot; suspects at large

Gunfire near Alamo Plaza overnight ended with multiple people shot, and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 1:55 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of Alamo Plaza.

Police said there were two groups of people firing at each other near the Pat O’Brien’s restaurant before the shooting escalated to Alamo Plaza, the Menger Hotel, the Emily Morgan Hotel, and then down Houston Street.

Tourists around the Alamo were caught in the crossfire and a woman was shot in the leg, according to authorities.

She was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition due to a medical condition, police said.

Another victim of the shooting was found at the Menger Hotel. His head was grazed by a bullet, but he was not taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

The suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

