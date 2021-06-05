Man, 50, killed in overnight East Side shooting, police say

A 50-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m., Friday, in front of a home in the 200 block of Nelson Avenue.

Police said the man was shot multiple times before he was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police said over 25 gunshots were fired in the shooting. Officials believe the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

