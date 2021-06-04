Man critically wounded in shooting on South Side

SAPD investigates a shooting in the 1700 block of Saenz Street on the city's South Side on June 4, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning on the city’s South Side.

According to a San Antonio police spokeswoman, when officers arrived in the 1700 block of Saenz Street around 11 a.m., they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two people are being detained as potential suspects, police said.

There is no immediate word on a motive but an argument between the victim and the other two people, who knew each other, ensued followed by gunfire.

We will have updates on this story as new information becomes available.