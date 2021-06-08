‘Threatened me so many times’: Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stalking estranged wife’s boss

Bobby Martinez stalking trial began on June 8 in the 226th District Court.

SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in San Antonio were shown multiple pieces of evidence on Tuesday in a trial involving a man who allegedly stalked his estranged wife’s boss.

Bobby Martinez, 40, pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge of stalking. His plea came at the beginning of in-person proceedings at the Cadena Reeves Justice Center in the 226th District Court.

Martinez in 2019 was accused of stalking his estranged wife’s boss because he believed they were having an affair.

The plea was followed by testimony by alleged victim Debra Ramirez, who stated she was not having an affair and lives with her boyfriend and their five kids

Ramirez testified that Martinez would consistently drive by her home or the Sonic she worked at on Goliad Road.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of Martinez driving around the drive-up restaurant and several 911 calls that Ramirez made.

“I couldn’t be at work in peace,” Ramirez testified. “He has threatened me so many times, said he was going to shoot me and kill me.”

According to the initial arrest affidavit, Martinez showed up at Ramirez’s house at least 20 times over 13 days and up to 40 times at her job.

Online records show that Martinez has a criminal record that includes convictions for family violence, resisting arrest and drug possession.

The defense is expected to present its case later this week. If convicted, Martinez faces up to 10 years in prison.

