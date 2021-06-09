Motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting curb, police say

A man in his 40s was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the Highway 151 access road, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on the westbound Highway 151 access road in Loop 410.

According to police, the motorcyclist had swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that had cut him off. That’s when, police said, the man hit a curb and he was thrown off the bike.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. His name was not released. Police did not say if he was wearing a helmet.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.