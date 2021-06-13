Sunflower field in San Antonio honors fighters, survivors of cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Traders Village San Antonio debuted a new experience for families on June 12. Their 10-acres used for the corn maze were transformed into a field of yellow sunflowers perfect for pictures but also to honor those battling cancer.

Brian Billeck, marketing manager for Traders Village San Antonio, came up with the idea to honor fighters like his late son, Damon Billeck.

“My son Damon passed away from osteosarcoma three years ago, and last year I was just flipping through some photos (of Damon and was inspired),” Brian said.

The sunflowers were planted in late March and due to recent rain, opening weekend was delayed by a few days.

“Monday of this week, literally, there was nothing,” Brian said. “There were only a few sunflowers opening up. Then, by Wednesday (or) Thursday, (there was) a sea of yellow.”

To honor fighters of sarcoma cancer, Brian Billeck, marketing manager for Traders Village also installed a wooden yellow ribbon in the field of sunflowers. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

He hopes kids and adults, and especially those battling sarcoma cancer or any other form of cancer find joy in the various shades of yellow sunflowers. To honor his son and other fighters of sarcoma cancer, Brian installed a wooden sign that reads ‘Hope’ and a yellow ribbon in the field.

“A lady came in (Saturday) and saw the (yellow ribbon) cancer symbol that I have in (the field) and hugged it,” Brian said. “She started crying tears of joy, actually, because she just got (tested and got a result of) NED last week, which is no evidence of disease. She felt it was a sign that things were going to be better.”

Now, thousands of sunflowers of different sizes and colors have finally bloomed to make the perfect backdrop for a family picture.

“Yesterday we had two proposals. We (also) had a bachelorette party. We have a proposal today, too. So, if your fellow says, ‘Hey, you want to go to the sunflower field?’ (you) should (come),” Brian said.

The sunflower field will be open every weekend throughout the month of June from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Sunflower Field at Traders Village in San Antonio honors fighters and survivors of cancer (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here are the admission prices for the field, according to Traders Village’s website:

FREE — Kids 2 & under (Sunflower Field ONLY–Does NOT apply to rides)

$7.99 — Sunflower Wristband (All Day) (persons 3 & older)

$14.99 — COMBO: All Day in the Sunflower Field & All-Day Ride Wristband (ALL Rides are located inside Traders Village — There are no rides at the Sunflower Field)

Visitors will not be able to pick any sunflowers.

