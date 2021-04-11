You can visit a 10-acre sunflower field in San Antonio next month

SAN ANTONIO – A field of sunflowers is blooming in San Antonio!

Traders Village in San Antonio recently announced that it has planted a 10-acre field of sunflowers, expected to be open to the public May 1 - 30. The field’s opening dates are subject to change.

Week Two progress of our 10-Acre Sunflower Field coming in May. It's growing quickly. Follow us here and watch for... Posted by Traders Village San Antonio on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The field is growing quickly, according to the flea market, and it will feature various kinds of sunflowers.

Traders Village also said there will also be a fun path filled with lots of photo opportunities, a petting zoo, an apple cannon and professional photo packages.

Here are the admission prices for the field, according to Traders Village’s website.

$7.99 — Sunflower Wristband (All Day) (persons 3 & older)

FREE — Kids 2 & under (Sunflower Field ONLY–Does NOT apply to rides)

$14.99 — COMBO: All Day in the Sunflower Field & All-Day Ride Wristband[ALL Rides are located inside Traders Village — There are no rides at the Sunflower Field]

You’ll be able to pick and purchase the sunflowers to take home as well. Traders Village said on its website you can pick three flowers for $5 or six for $10.

Ad

Learn more about the sunflower field on the Traders Village website.

More on KSAT:

Tulip season is in bloom at farm north of San Antonio