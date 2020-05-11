‘This is our hustle’: Vendors return for business at Traders Village

SAN ANTONIO – On any ordinary weekend, Traders Village sees up to 15,000 people, but the popular flea market saw far less on Mother’s Day weekend.

After being closed for almost two months Traders Village was finally able to re-open to the public. Vendors like Alfredo Casteallnos said the closure impacted him personally and financially.

“For a number of years now, this has been our only income. These two months were really tough,” he said.

Casteallnos is the owner of Tejano Imports, which has been located at Traders Village for almost nine years. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the business came to a halt.

“Two weeks in, it was more fear of not getting any income than the actual virus,” said Casteallnos.

Although the flea market re-opened, management said they want to maintain a 20% capacity, and only a portion of vendors have returned for the time being.

Limited food stands are open and rides remain closed. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks when walking in closed areas.

Traders Village had hoped to re-open earlier but those efforts were shut down by city officials. Wendy Holcomb, the owner of Indios Boots, said it was heartbreaking.

“I had to cry and I went to go buy wine that night. Our dream was shattered,” she said.

Holcomb said she was happy to get back to work but it will take time before things are booming once again.

“It’s kind of slow, so we are struggling to get back to our normal rhythm.”

She said it’s not just a business. It’s a livelihood.

“We live for this. This is our daily struggle. This is our hustle,” said Holcomb.

