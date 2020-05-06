Traders Village San Antonio opening this weekend after receiving state approval

SAN ANTONIO – Although San Antonio city officials had prevented Traders Village San Antonio from reopening, the flea market will move forward with its plan to operate this weekend after receiving approval from Texas officials.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management told KSAT Tuesday that the flea market can reopen because it is classified as a type of shopping mall, which is currently approved to reopen at 25% capacity.

“Based on this new confirmation, Traders Village San Antonio will be opening this weekend," Traders Village President Tim Anderson said in a statement. “We are all set with our plans for maintaining social distancing and approved occupancy.”

Rides will not be operated, there will be no live music and limited food stands, according to the flea market’s news release. Vendors and customers are all asked to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are very excited to get our over 500 small business owners back to work and welcome back some of our Team members,” Anderson said.

The mayor of San Antonio addressed why the flea markets could not open during Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We had the attorneys here the other night because questions were coming in about Traders Village and other flea markets, and as we’ve stated, unless the business is expressly listed as a ‘reopen business’ or an ‘essential business’ within the governor’s order, the governor retains the right to open or close that business,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.