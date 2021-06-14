Argument between 2 men led to shooting at West Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men at a West Side motel ended with one shooting and wounding the other, according to San Antonio police.

A preliminary report says the two got into a dispute at the Paradise Motel, located in the 4900 block of W. Commerce, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers who arrived a few minutes later found a 58-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his belly.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, although police said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

The police report says officers spoke with others at the motel who told them what led up to the shooting.

They also gave officers a description of the vehicle that the shooter used to get away.

Police say that same car returned to the motel later, but with someone else inside.

Officers determined the person who they found driving the car at that time was not involved in the shooting at all.

The report did not explain how or why that person came to be in possession of the vehicle.

As of early Monday morning, police had not tracked down the shooter.

