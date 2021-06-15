Fire rekindles overnight at SW Side door making company

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a Southwest Side door making company overnight.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at Steves and Son’s, a door making company found in the 200 block of Humble Avenue, not far from Frio City Road and South Zarzamora Street.

Firefighters said a small fire had previously sparked inside a silo that collects sawdust and that it was put out by employees working at the location. The fire, however, rekindled and employees saw to call it in, fire officials said.

The fire was put out without incident. There were no reports of any injuries.