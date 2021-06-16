Man cuts woman with Bowie knife in fight over cellphone charger, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One woman was injured and a man is on the run following a cutting during a domestic disturbance at a Motel 6 early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 in the 2100 block of SW Loop 410 on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, a woman and her child’s father had gotten into a fight over a cellphone charger. That’s when, police said, the man pulled out a Bowie knife and cut the woman under her ear.

The man got into a car and fled and ditched the vehicle at a Circle K and ran on foot, police said. He has not yet been found.

The injured woman was treated at the scene by emergency crews. Her name and age were not released.

SAPD did not identify the man. The investigation into the altercation is ongoing, police said.