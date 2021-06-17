Clear icon
Hospitality industry job fair looking to hire hundreds of positions for hotels, restaurants in San Antonio

Job fair will feature more than 25 businesses from around San Antonio

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Visit San Antonio will host a job fair later this month aimed at helping hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues to fill hundreds of job openings.

The event will be held at the Alamodome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 23 and will feature more than 25 businesses looking to hire entry-level, part-time, temporary and full-time positions.

Job applicants can park free in Lot A.

Workforce Solutions Alamo, San Antonio Hotel & Lodging Association, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio Visitor Alliance, City of San Antonio Convention & Sports Facilities and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have all partnered with Visit San Antonio for the event.

For more information, email JobFair@visitsanantonio.com.

