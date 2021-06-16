JBSA hiring veterans, civilians for maintenance, mechanical and other skilled jobs

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio is conducting a virtual hiring event for veterans and other qualified civilians.
The Air Force Civilian Service is looking to fill 86 positions across the San Antonio area.
The following positions are available:
- Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic
- Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Helper
- Asphalt Worker
- Boiler Plant Equipment Mechanic
- Carpenter
- Cement Finisher
- Crane Operator
- Electrical Worker
- Electrician
- Electrician Supervisor
- Electronic Industrial Controls Mechanic
- Engineering Equipment Operator Leader
- Engineering Equipment Operator
- Fence Mechanic
- Fuel Distribution System Mechanic
- Grounds Maintenance Equipment
- High Voltage Electrician Locksmith
- Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor
- Maintenance Worker/Mechanic
- Painter
- Plumber
- Powered Support Systems Mechanic
- Road Construction Worker
- Roofer
- Utility Maintenance Supervisor
- Utility System Repairer-Operator
Applicants can register and apply for the open positions online where they will be able to upload resumes and other required documents.
The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on June 30.