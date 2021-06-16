JBSA hiring veterans, civilians for maintenance, mechanical and other skilled jobs

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio is conducting a virtual hiring event for veterans and other qualified civilians.

The Air Force Civilian Service is looking to fill 86 positions across the San Antonio area.

The following positions are available:

Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic

Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Helper

Asphalt Worker

Boiler Plant Equipment Mechanic

Carpenter

Cement Finisher

Crane Operator

Electrical Worker

Electrician

Electrician Supervisor

Electronic Industrial Controls Mechanic

Engineering Equipment Operator Leader

Engineering Equipment Operator

Fence Mechanic

Fuel Distribution System Mechanic

Grounds Maintenance Equipment

High Voltage Electrician Locksmith

Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor

Maintenance Worker/Mechanic

Painter

Plumber

Powered Support Systems Mechanic

Road Construction Worker

Roofer

Utility Maintenance Supervisor

Utility System Repairer-Operator

Applicants can register and apply for the open positions online where they will be able to upload resumes and other required documents.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

