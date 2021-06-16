Clear icon
JBSA hiring veterans, civilians for maintenance, mechanical and other skilled jobs

The deadline to submit applications is June 30

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

(File Photo)
(File Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio is conducting a virtual hiring event for veterans and other qualified civilians.

The Air Force Civilian Service is looking to fill 86 positions across the San Antonio area.

The following positions are available:

  • Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic
  • Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Helper
  • Asphalt Worker
  • Boiler Plant Equipment Mechanic
  • Carpenter
  • Cement Finisher
  • Crane Operator
  • Electrical Worker
  • Electrician
  • Electrician Supervisor
  • Electronic Industrial Controls Mechanic
  • Engineering Equipment Operator Leader
  • Engineering Equipment Operator
  • Fence Mechanic
  • Fuel Distribution System Mechanic
  • Grounds Maintenance Equipment
  • High Voltage Electrician Locksmith
  • Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor
  • Maintenance Worker/Mechanic
  • Painter
  • Plumber
  • Powered Support Systems Mechanic
  • Road Construction Worker
  • Roofer
  • Utility Maintenance Supervisor
  • Utility System Repairer-Operator

Applicants can register and apply for the open positions online where they will be able to upload resumes and other required documents.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

