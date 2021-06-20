Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old man in San Antonio

Paul Lawrence Jackson was last seen at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 10400 block of Cedar Village in a red 2009 Toyota Highlander with Texas plates DVA0P1.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 71-year-old man in San Antonio, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Paul Lawrence Jackson was last seen at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 10400 block of Cedar Village in a red 2009 Toyota Highlander with Texas plates DVA0P1.

Police said Jackson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Jackson is described as having grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hat, green-collared shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

