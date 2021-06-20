Partly Cloudy icon
Hondo police searching for K-9 who escaped his enclosure

Hugo was last seen around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, in the area of Avenue M and 30th Street, police say

Cody King
Digital Journalist

Hondo
Texas
Hondo police department
A search is underway for Hondo Police Department’s K9 Hugo, who escaped his enclosure Saturday evening.
HONDO, Texas – A search is underway for Hondo Police Department’s K-9 Hugo, who escaped his enclosure Saturday evening.

Police said Hugo was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue M and 30th Street.

Have you seen me? Our K9 escaped his enclosure this evening. Hugo was last seen around 5:30 pm. He was last seen in...

Posted by Hondo Police Department on Saturday, June 19, 2021

He’s described as wearing a nylon and chain-style collar and is a German Malinois and service animal.

Anyone with more information on Hugo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hondo PD at 830-426-5353.

