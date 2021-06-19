Search underway for Kerrville man wanted for injuring child, police say

A search is underway for a man wanted for injuring a child and interfering with an emergency call, according to Kerrville Police Department.

KERRVILLE – A search is underway for a man accused of injuring a child and interfering with an emergency call, according to Kerrville Police Department.

Tony Lee Brown is wanted for injury to a child, assault causing bodily injury, and interference with an emergency 911 call, officials said. He’s described as being six foot, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to drive a dark grey 2009 Dodge Ram pickup with a Texas plate that reads, “MDL-7884″ with a silver bumper guard and a bed cover.

Brown may also be driving a white 2002 Ford Explorer with a Texas plate that reads “NBY-8009″ with three-blade aftermarket rims, police said.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Kerrville PD at 830-257-8181, or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS.

