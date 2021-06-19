San Antonio firefighters battling house fire on North Side

San Antonio firefighters are battling a house fire on the North Side Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are battling a house fire on the North Side Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. at a home in the 16000 block of Hidden View.

Currently, firefighters are working to extinguish the flames, and smoke is seen near the home’s roof.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

