Alamo Ranch Parkway construction to close key intersection this week

What road construction can you expect to encounter this weekend?

SAN ANTONIO – Work continues this weekend on Interstate 10 in Boerne despite crews having to work around a flock of cliff swallows that have nestled under a bridge.

TxDOT hopes the migratory birds will move on soon, allowing a new date to tear down the U.S. 87/ Main Street Bridge. That part of the project has been delayed three times, the first two because of weather.

Crews plan to close a single eastbound lane form U.S. 87 to Scenic Loop road on Thursday to set barriers.

Other weekend and upcoming construction include:

The intersection of Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop will be closed Friday night through Monday morning for bridge work. The intersection will also be closed the weekend of July 9 and July 16. Crews are working on a project to improve traffic flow in the area and plan to add a new overpass bridge connecting westbound Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop.

Work also continues on Loop 410 on the West Side with more closures between West Military Drive and Marbach Road planned through Monday morning.

A complete list of closures can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

