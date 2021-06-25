Suspect in deadly May shooting at East Side convenience store arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at an East Side convenience store last month.

Police say a witness at the scene pointed them to the Facebook profile of Raushawn Harris and identified him as the driver of a vehicle seen leaving the scene that night.

Officers eventually learned Harris was the one who allegedly pulled the trigger and charged him with murder.

Harris is accused of killing Cameron Terrell Woods at Stanley’s Ice House station in the 2400 block of East Commerce, near South New Braunfels Avenue, on May 20.

Police say Woods was shot twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim and suspect had been arguing three days before the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit. However, an exact motive remains unclear.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.