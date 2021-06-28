Driver pinned inside car during crash with guardrail escapes before vehicle catches fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver who was pinned inside her car during a crash with a guardrail was able to escape before the vehicle caught fire, San Antonio police said Monday.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the 1200 block of Agora Palms Drive, not far from Sonterra Boulevard and Highway 281 in Stone Oak on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, the woman was driving westbound on Agora Palms when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.

Police said the woman eventually crashed her vehicle and briefly became pinned inside. That’s when, she eventually got out of the car before it caught fire, police said.

The woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital as a precaution. Her name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.