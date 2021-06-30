Cloudy icon
Driver crashes into vehicle, fence at North Side apartment complex, police say

Crash occurred just before midnight in 1900 block of Larkspur Drive

Ben Spicer
Digital Journalist

Traffic
crash
overnight
san antonio
A driver crashed their vehicle into a car and a fence at a north side apartment complex.
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was detained on suspicion of DWI after he crashed his vehicle at a North Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before midnight at the Summit Apartments in the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and West Avenue.

According to police, the man had pulled into the apartment complex at a high rate of speed when he hit a vehicle and then went sideways into a fence.

No one was hurt in the crash.

SAPD said the driver was tested and then detained on suspicion of DWI. The man’s name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

