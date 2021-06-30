SAPD investigating fatal shooting at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting at a North Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Country Village, not far from Loop 410 and Broadway after receiving reports of shots fired.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. Preliminary reports suggest one person has been shot and killed.

Neighbors tell KSAT12 that they heard six gunshots and that this is the third night in a row they’ve heard gunfire.

