Anonymous call leads to discovery of man with gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO – An anonymous 911 call early Friday morning led San Antonio police to the city’s West Side where a man had been shot and critically wounded.

Police say the caller told them there was a fight going on outside Morales Ice House in the 900 block of Frio City Road.

When officers arrived shortly before 5 a.m., they found a man on the ground, bleeding.

Police say they initially thought he had been stabbed but EMS crews later determined he had gunshot wounds in his arm and chest.

The man was in critical condition as he was rushed to a hospital.

Police say he appeared to be in his mid-to late-30s and may be homeless.

They say they have no suspects at this time.