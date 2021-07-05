Live roaches in upstairs fridge causes low score at NE Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the Northeast Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection earlier this year after live roaches were found in an upstairs, unused refrigerator and other areas of the establishment.

El Sabrosito de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, located in the 4100 block of Naco Perrin Blvd., received a score of 73 during the May 10 inspection after also being written up for storing employee medicine above the food prep area.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Buffalo Kitchen, 13032 Nacogdoches Rd., 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 22106 U.S. Hwy. 281 North, 100

La Familia Bakery, 2314 S. Flores St., 99

Chopsticks, 4903 NW Loop 410, 98

Moreno’s Grocery, 4103 Commercial Ave., 98

Sapporo, 5638 W. Hausman Rd., 98

Commonwealth Coffee House & Bakery, 8811 Village Dr., 96

Bill Miller BBQ, 5250 De Zavala Rd., 93

Sideliners Grill, 15630 Henderson Pass, 93

La Crawfish, 25 NE Loop 410, 91

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 17603 IH 10 West, 90

Papa Nachos Cantina, 24145 IH 10 West, 88

El Chango Loco, 2802 Pleasanton Rd., 85

Side Wok Cafe, 849 E. Commerce St., 85

Bahama Bucks, 7022 S. New Braunfels, 84

Blanco Cafe, 1720 Blanco Rd., 84

China King Buffet, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 81

Sonic, 14635 Huebner Rd., 79

Golden Wok, 1410 SW Loop 410, 78

El Sabrosito de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4127 Naco Perrin Blvd., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

