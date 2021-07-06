Flames engulf storage unit at Northeast Side pizza restaurant, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a storage unit fire at a pizza restaurant on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. at a Pizza Hut restaurant in the 1000 block of Austin Highway, not far from Rittiman Road and North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to fire officials, an outside storage unit behind the restaurant was completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident, SAFD said.

Fire officials said the storage unit did not have any electricity and that the fire was contained to just the one structure. There was no damage to the actual building.

An arson and fire investigation team has since been called out to determine the exact cause of the fire. No one was hurt.

Damage to the structure is estimated at around $5,000, fire officials said.