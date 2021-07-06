Silver Alert activated for 78-year-old woman last seen in Castroville

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edith Hundley, 78, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Image: DPS

SAN ANTONIO – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 78-year-old woman who disappeared in Castroville on Monday evening.

Edith Hundley was last seen around 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of County Road 473, according to a Silver Alert activated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, the alert says.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 113 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark purple shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Hundley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.

