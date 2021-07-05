Mostly Cloudy icon
San Antonio police investigating North Side shooting

Fares Sabawi
, Digital Journalist

Crime
San Antonio
North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating reports of a shooting on San Antonio’s North Side.

Police were called to the 11900 block of Blanco Road around 1 p.m. on Monday. Investigators could be seen documenting evidence found behind a strip mall in the area.

A San Antonio police spokesperson plans to brief the media on the incident shortly. That briefing will be streamed live above.

Check back later for more updates to this story.

