Daily rain chances in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio usually by July has already reached its first 100 degree day. This year, an unusually wet summer weather pattern will bring daily rain chances for the first full week of July and keep temperatures cooler than average. Here is what you need to know:

A low pressure system will produce daily scattered showers and storms through the end of the week.

While it will not rain everywhere every day, most people will see at least 0.10″ to 1.00″ of rain by the week’s end.

Some will experience heavy rain with lightning, producing 1.00″ to 3.00″ of rainfall. This could lead to minor flooding.

A few folks will receive very heavy rains - leading to some spots of 3.00″ to 5.00″ of rain by the end of the week. That would likely prompt flash flood warnings.

Most folks will get some rain, some will get heavy rain, and few will get very heavy rain this week. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast over the next few days, you’ll need to be ready to move your summer outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

