WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 flies over flooded areas of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Sky 12 is giving us a birds eye view of flooding triggered by heavy rains Tuesday in San Antonio.

According to KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne, radar estimates show that more than 6 inches of rain have dropped across west and northwest Bexar County since Monday.

There are also indications that nearly 9 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours along Bandera Road at Leon Creek.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Leon Creek until Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 6.9 feet at the creek’s intersection with Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The flood gauge is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage this afternoon.

The forecasted flood levels will reach the highest levels since 1991.

