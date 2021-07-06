WATCH LIVE: Showers moving through San Antonio on Tuesday, flooding possible

SAN ANTONIO – Storms in San Antonio are making for a wet commute for drivers and resulting in flash flooding on Tuesday morning.

The Flash Flood Warning has been extended in western and northwestern Bexar County until 10:30 a.m., as some of the showers have been dumping rain at the rate of nearly 3 inches per hour. Read more about today’s forecast here.

If necessary, avoid areas and streets that are prone to flooding. View the livestream above to see how the weather looks around San Antonio.

At least one accident has been reported due to slick roads.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed at Interstate 10 East and Loop 410, causing traffic to back up in the area.

An accident involving a big rig in San Antonio on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

The map below shows the latest road conditions at low water crossings in Bexar County.

According to KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne, radar estimates show that more than 6 inches of rain have dropped across west and northwest Bexar County since Monday.

In some spots, more than 7 inches of rain has fallen Tuesday morning. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Additional scattered downpours and heavy rain are possible throughout Tuesday, and then rain chances will return on Wednesday. Keep up with the latest updates here or on the KSAT 12 Weather app.

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast over the next few days, you’ll need to be ready to move your summer outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

