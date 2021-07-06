Pictures, videos show heavy rain, flooding across San Antonio area

A driver at the intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain swept through San Antonio and Bexar County on Tuesday morning, leading to flash flooding in some areas and several high water rescues.

KSAT viewers have posted photos and videos of the weather on our KSAT Pins page. If you can safely take a video or picture, you can post them here.

A flooded Helotes Creek has closed Scenic Loop at Tower View Road in Northwest Bexar County. (KSAT)

Video: Downed power lines cause small explosion, fire amid storm on North Side

The video above shows a downed power line causing a small explosion and fire in a North Side neighborhood.

Stranded vehicles at Loop 410 and Highway 151 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

Flooding at the intersection of La Cantera and the Loop 1604 frontage road on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

Flooding at the intersection of La Cantera and the Loop 1604 frontage road on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

Heavy rain this morning on the NW Side along I-10. This was just a bit of the water that had collected on the frontage road in a short amount of time. Stay with @ksatweather for the latest. #KSATnews #KSATweather pic.twitter.com/7hgUY9FCzx — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 6, 2021

A flooded intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

A car caught on a flooded Forest Meadow Street near Evers Road in Leon Valley on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

10AM Tuesday: Although the heavy rain has ended, scenes like this are still showing up. This is Olmos Creek at 410/Jackson Keller. It’ll take time for the water to drain. A Flash Flood Warning for western Bexar County remains in effect until 12pm. pic.twitter.com/5lmvCCemfd — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) July 6, 2021

A driver at the intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

This is the area of Callaghan and Commerce! Wow. pic.twitter.com/7hFogXEhGM — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 6, 2021

Julio Barrientos: Storms approaching over Woodlawn hills. Goodbye blue sky (User image via Pins)

A flooded drainage ditch at Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

Dweebler: Our culvert is almost topping over. Water already leaking into the garage and our driveway slopes upwards (User image via Pins)

yscherny: We got a decent amount with yesterday evening’s rain!! Westover Hills by SeaWorld! (User image via Pins)

yscherny: Up over the curb!!!! Making a mess!!!!! (User image via Pins)

yscherny: Getting some good rain in Westover Hills by SeaWorld!!!!! (User image via Pins)

odnavres24: This pic is looking north of the cloud shelf from La Coste. (User image via Pins)

yscherny: 2 inches so far……. It is still coming down!!! (User image via Pins)

Ldydi: Light rain nothing heavy (User image via Pins)

Local hero alert! If you missed our live report on @ksatnews, this man picked up an older woman who had fallen in the middle of the road because of the high water. He walked her to safety. He then ran all the way up the street and grabbed her umbrella and returned it to her. pic.twitter.com/LzKGi14d1h — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 6, 2021

More heavy rain and some surface runoff on the NW Side There is flash flooding ongoing in parts of Bexar County. @ksatweather @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/hE81UDlAfe — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 6, 2021

