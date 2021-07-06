Pictures, videos show heavy rain, flooding across San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain swept through San Antonio and Bexar County on Tuesday morning, leading to flash flooding in some areas and several high water rescues.
The video above shows a downed power line causing a small explosion and fire in a North Side neighborhood.
Heavy rain this morning on the NW Side along I-10. This was just a bit of the water that had collected on the frontage road in a short amount of time. Stay with @ksatweather for the latest. #KSATnews #KSATweather pic.twitter.com/7hgUY9FCzx— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 6, 2021
10AM Tuesday: Although the heavy rain has ended, scenes like this are still showing up. This is Olmos Creek at 410/Jackson Keller. It’ll take time for the water to drain. A Flash Flood Warning for western Bexar County remains in effect until 12pm. pic.twitter.com/5lmvCCemfd— Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) July 6, 2021
This is the area of Callaghan and Commerce! Wow. pic.twitter.com/7hFogXEhGM— KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 6, 2021
Local hero alert! If you missed our live report on @ksatnews, this man picked up an older woman who had fallen in the middle of the road because of the high water. He walked her to safety. He then ran all the way up the street and grabbed her umbrella and returned it to her. pic.twitter.com/LzKGi14d1h— KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 6, 2021
More heavy rain and some surface runoff on the NW Side There is flash flooding ongoing in parts of Bexar County. @ksatweather @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/hE81UDlAfe— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 6, 2021
