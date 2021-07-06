Cloudy icon
Pictures, videos show heavy rain, flooding across San Antonio area

Heavy rain fell Tuesday morning across Bexar County

RJ Marquez
, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Weather
,
San Antonio weather
,
Rain
,
Flooding
,
Traffic
A driver at the intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
A driver at the intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain swept through San Antonio and Bexar County on Tuesday morning, leading to flash flooding in some areas and several high water rescues.

KSAT viewers have posted photos and videos of the weather on our KSAT Pins page. If you can safely take a video or picture, you can post them here.

A flooded Helotes Creek has closed Scenic Loop at Tower View Road in Northwest Bexar County. (KSAT)
Video: Downed power lines cause small explosion, fire amid storm on North Side
Video: Downed power lines cause small explosion, fire amid storm on North Side

The video above shows a downed power line causing a small explosion and fire in a North Side neighborhood.

Stranded vehicles at Loop 410 and Highway 151 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)
Flooding at the intersection of La Cantera and the Loop 1604 frontage road on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)
A flooded intersection of Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)
A car caught on a flooded Forest Meadow Street near Evers Road in Leon Valley on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)
Julio Barrientos: Storms approaching over Woodlawn hills. Goodbye blue sky (User image via Pins)
A flooded drainage ditch at Bristlecone and Woods End streets on the Northwest Side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (KSAT)
Dweebler: Our culvert is almost topping over. Water already leaking into the garage and our driveway slopes upwards (User image via Pins)
yscherny: We got a decent amount with yesterday evening’s rain!! Westover Hills by SeaWorld! (User image via Pins)
yscherny: Up over the curb!!!! Making a mess!!!!! (User image via Pins)
yscherny: Getting some good rain in Westover Hills by SeaWorld!!!!! (User image via Pins)
odnavres24: This pic is looking north of the cloud shelf from La Coste. (User image via Pins)
yscherny: 2 inches so far……. It is still coming down!!! (User image via Pins)
Julio Barrientos: Storms approaching over Woodlawn hills. Goodbye blue sky (User image via Pins)
Ldydi: Light rain nothing heavy (User image via Pins)

