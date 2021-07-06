Flood warning issued for Leon Creek

SAN ANTONIO – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Leon Creek until Wednesday morning.

A Transguide camera showed major flooding occurring at Highway 90.

At 9:31 a.m., the stage was 6.9 feet, less than nine feet away from flood stage, which is 15 feet.

Major flooding is forecast, with the river expected to rise above flood stage to a crest of 20.6 feet late Tuesday afternoon.

NWS officials said flooding has inundated numerous homes in Camargo Park near Kelly USA and between Kelly USA and Interstate 35.

Several horse barns are also flooded and the flooding is threatening the jet engine test facility at Kelly USA, NWS officials said.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads, streets and low bridges as they are “potentially deadly.”

The last time the river crested to 20 feet was in December 1991. The river is expected to fall below flood stage after midnight.

