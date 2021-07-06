SAFD: 1 person reportedly swept away by rainwater on North Side; 2 rescued

A flooded ditch near Jackson Keller Road and West Avenue, not far from where a person was swept away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is missing after they were swept away by floodwater on the North Side Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD Spokesman Woody Woodward said there was a report of three people caught in the water around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

Two people were rescued but one person reportedly remains missing.

Authorities searched from Loop 410 all the way to Olmos Basin and used boats, Woodward said.

Firefighters were unable to locate the person, and the search was called off pending more information, he said. The person has not been identified.

Heavy rain on Tuesday morning caused flooding on streets and creeks across San Antonio.

Ad

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Leon Creek until Wednesday morning. Major flooding is expected at the creek’s intersection with Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 90.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 6.9 feet. The flood gauge is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage this afternoon.

Additional scattered downpours and heavy rain are possible throughout Tuesday, and then rain chances will return on Wednesday. Keep up with the latest updates here or on the KSAT 12 Weather app.

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast over the next few days, you’ll need to be ready to move your summer outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Ad

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Latest watches/warnings from the National Weather Service

More weather coverage