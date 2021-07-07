Cloudy icon
Wolff asks Abbott to look into why 26 Bexar County suburbs haven’t received American Rescue Plan funding

County judge claims Texas has yet to apply for 30-day funding extension

David Ibañez
, Web - Managing Editor

Nelson Wolff
Greg Abbott
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff wants to know why the state of Texas has yet to disburse monies from the American Rescue Plan for 26 suburbs in the county.

“I am asking you to look into why these funds have yet to be disbursed,” Wolff said in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott dated Tuesday. “These cities are expecting these funds to be processed through the State government.”

Wolff said it’s up to the state to request the funding from the Department of the Treasury and to request documentation from cities with populations of less than 50,000 residents.

The plan was signed into law on March 11, and as of Monday the state has yet to apply for a 30-day extension to secure the funding, Wolff said.

Wolff said the monies are needed by communities for lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and to support economic stability for residents and businesses.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

