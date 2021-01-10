Mayor Nirenberg, Judge Wolff request more COVID-19 vaccines for Bexar County in letter to Gov. Abbott

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff penned a letter to Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday, requesting more COVID-19 vaccines for Bexar County “as soon as possible.”

According to Nirenberg, to date, 26,000 appointments for mass vaccination events were filled up almost immediately over the weekend.

This comes as the Alamodome’s no-cost, mass COVID-19 site was announced, as well as two other sites, one on the South Side and one on the West Side. All are slated to begin distributing vaccines on Monday.

Mayor Nirenberg said the community’s eagerness to get vaccinated, paired with community’s underlying health conditions like diabetes, make the county an ideal location for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Already, we have established the infrastructure needed to revive, distribute and administer mass vaccinations quickly and successfully,” the letter states. “The infrastructure includes geographically balanced sites capable of administering thousands of vaccines daily while ensuring effectiveness and equity.”

With vaccine appointments filling up so quickly, and with the limited amount of doses available for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, Nirenberg and Wolff said they’re requesting more of the vaccine to be made available to Bexar County as soon as possible.

“Because of our community’s extreme need, we request that you distribute more vaccines to Bexar County as soon as possible,” the letter to Abbott said. “With four mass vaccination sites now set up at multiple locations spread across the city, we have the capacity and have demonstrated the readiness to get as many of our residents vaccinated, as needed, at any given time.”

According to an article from the Texas Tribune, Bexar County is set to receive 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The county is one of several “vaccine hubs” in the state.

