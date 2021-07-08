126 bags of trash collected at Padre Island National Seashore in a single day

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas – Volunteers at Padre Island National Seashore are channeling their inner environmentalist hero, Captain Planet after collecting and removing 126 bags of trash in a single day.

The recent Facebook post from officials at PINS is a somber reminder that pollution is still a problem along the Texas coast but there are ways you can help when you visit.

The volunteer “trashbusters” help clear the coast of trash but officials are reminding the public that free trash bags are available to “anyone willing to join the fight” against pollution.

“Marine debris is a major threat to coastal environments in the Gulf of Mexico, and due to a confluence of currents adjacent to Padre Island, thousands of tons of plastics wash ashore every year,” officials said in the Facebook post.

Plastics and other materials that have washed up at PINS can be devastating for several endangered species that are found in the area including the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and various birds, dolphins and whales.

Ad

Captain Planet isn’t real, but his enemies are. Good thing we have real life heroes like the Trashbusters at Padre... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

“Removing these plastics not only helps to protect our planet, but it enhances the natural beauty of our coasts,” PINS officials said.

Related: