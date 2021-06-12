Padre Island National Seashore warns beachgoers to never leave sandcastles behind

A sandcastle found on the beach on Padre Island National Seashore.

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Padre Island National Seashore is asking beachgoers to remove sandcastles and moats before they leave the beach in an effort to protect area wildlife.

In other words, officials say to “leave the beach better than you found it.”

According to a social media post Saturday, PINS officials said the sand structures do not get washed away overnight and can cause harmful effects to local wildlife if not removed.

An example of what not to do. Whether building a sandcastle or building moats, you should always leave the beach better... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Saturday, June 12, 2021

The structures can also pose a threat to other visitors and turtle patrol vehicles.

PINS asks that visitors leave the beach “Clean, Dark, and Flat”:

Clean - leave the beach the same way you found it.

Dark - reduce the amount of artificial lights during the night such as spotlights, light poles with more than one light, and any lighting systems that would affect wildlife.

Flat - Fill in any sandpits and make sure to knock down any manmade structures.

PINS also offers trash bags at the visitor center to assist with beach cleanup.

More on KSAT: