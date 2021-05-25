Padre Island National Seashore says alligator found at park had ‘long journey’ from Louisiana

A young American alligator was found on the Padre Island National Seashore on Monday, May 24, 2021. NPS Photo/K. Rogers

A toothy discovery was made along the Padre Island National Seashore this week.

PINS park rangers posted an image of a young American alligator that was found Monday on Malaquite Beach.

The “unusual visitor” traveled from Louisiana, according to a tail notch and tags found on its feet, PINS said.

“After consulting with our partners at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the animal was transported to a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey,” the post added.

Yesterday we had an unusual visitor on Malaquite Beach! This young American alligator came all the way from Louisiana,... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

KSAT has reached out to PINS for more information on the alligator’s recovery. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

The national seashore, which is known as the longest stretch of an undeveloped barrier island in the world, is known as a nesting ground for Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

Common wildlife at the park includes coyotes, deer, songbirds, squirrels, jellyfish and ghost crabs, but PINS typically posts about funky creatures, like blue dragons or cannibalistic fish, that wash up.

Ad

Just up the coast last fall, a 10-foot male alligator was found near businesses in Port Aransas.

It was dubbed the “Dollar Store Gator” by residents who were feeding him. It was relocated to Beaumont after experts said he was getting too comfortable with humans.

Read also: