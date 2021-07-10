3 suspects sought in connection to Southeast Side home invasion, police say

A search is underway for three suspects accused of breaking into a home on the Southeast Side and trying to rob three people at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:17 p.m., Friday, in the 400 block of Porter Street.

Police said three men wearing masks and carrying large bags broke into the home and held the homeowners at gunpoint -- a man and two women.

The suspects demanded money and one of the victims said he did not have any. Authorities said he was struck by one of the suspects in the head.

Another one of the suspects punched one of the women as they were leaving, police said.

The victims were treated by EMS at the scene but none were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The investigation is still ongoing.

