Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating death of 93-year-old man

Damian Jimenez, 24, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 93-year-old Lupe Martinez.

San Antonio – A 24-year-old man accused in the beating death of a 93-year-old man pleaded guilty to the crime on Friday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Damian Jimenez pleaded guilty to murder in the 437th District Court Friday morning.

Investigators say Jimenez confronted Lupe Martinez while he was sitting in his walker outside an East Side convenience store on August 16, 2020.

Martinez was punched and kicked in the head and face, police said. He was knocked unconscious and had a severe head laceration.

Martinez died from his injuries a month later at a rehabilitation center.

After Jimenez pleaded guilty to murder on Friday, Judge Melisa Skinner sentenced Jimenez to 40 years in prison.

Jimenez must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

