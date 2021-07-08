Man in custody after shooting daughter's fiancé in the neck, Universal City Police say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A man is still in custody after shooting his daughter’s fiancé in the neck during an argument on Monday, according to Universal City Police.

Police said they responded to a 911 call that came in from the daughter, claiming both her dad and fiancé pulled guns on each other in the 800 block of Highgate.

Harry Brumfield opened fire claimed self-defense, but after an investigation, police said that was not the case.

“It was found that rather than de-escalating the situation, he elected to escalate it when the other party put the weapon down,” Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens said.

Police said Brumfield is in a wheelchair and was living with his daughter and her 40-year-old fiancé, who is Brumfield’s caretaker. The fiancé is still in the hospital.

Police said this is the second time they had been called to residence.