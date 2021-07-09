Man in custody, another in critical condition after shooting in Canyon Lake

Brandon Michael Cramer was booked into the Comal County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on July 9, 2021.

A Comal County man was arrested on Friday after an early morning shooting at a home in Canyon Lake.

Brandon Michael Cramer, 27, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence, a felony.

Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called just after 6:30 Friday morning to the 1000 block of Real Lane for reports that a man had been shot. The residence is located off FM 306 on the east side of the lake.

Emergency Medical Service crews performed life-saving measures on the victim and took him to a hospital where he is in critical condition, CCSO officials said.

Investigators say Cramer was arguing with another man and a woman before the shooting.

Cramer was questioned by CCSO investigators and Texas Rangers before he was booked into the Comal County Jail.

As of Friday afternoon, a bond amount had not been set, CCSO officials said.

