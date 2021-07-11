Heavy rains lead to sewer spill on West Side, SAWS officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rains on Saturday led to a sewer spill on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Water System.

The spill happened in the 6600 block of Swiss Oaks Drive.

Officials said no adverse impacts were expected since the spill has been heavily diluted by stormwater.

“The SAWS W-6 Upper Segment and W-1 Lower Segment sewer projects, which include this area, are under construction for $167.7, and $19.0 million, respectively,” according to a release from San Antonio Water System. “W-6 will replace existing 54-inch sewer mains with approximately five miles of 104-inch sewer pipe. The W-1 project will replace 42- and 54-inch sewer main with approximately two and a half miles of 72- and 78-inch main. This will replace aging infrastructure that conveys more than 90% of the sewer shed’s total flow to the treatment plant.”

Officials said the project is part of the work required by San Antonio’s agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to address capacity-constrained sewer infrastructure across the city.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Rain chances much lower this weekend

Saharan dust expected to move into Texas this week